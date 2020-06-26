Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX:MHH) moved up 33.62% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX:MHH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.24, with weekly volatility at 14.68% and ATR at 2.47. The MHH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.72 and a $29.98 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was -45.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 79.69K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.06% on 06/25/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.18 before closing at $24.92. MHH’s previous close was $24.18 while the outstanding shares total 11.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.33, and a growth ratio of 1.30.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Mastech Digital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $336.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MHH, the company has in raw cash 2.58 million on their books with 9.93 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37207000 million total, with 23589000 million as their total liabilities.

MHH were able to record 2.68 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.41 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Mastech Digital Inc. recorded a total of 50.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.36% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.13%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 37.71 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 12.72 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 11.13M with the revenue now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MHH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MHH attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Gupta Vivek sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.20, for a total value of 186,542. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Cronin John J. now sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,677. Also, President and CEO, Gupta Vivek sold 28,495 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were price at an average price of 20.70 per share, with a total market value of 589,721. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Cronin John J. now holds 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,566. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mastech Digital Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MHH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.00.