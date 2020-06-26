LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares fell to a low of $110.23 before closing at $113.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was -11.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 146.46K. LCII’s previous close was $110.89 while the outstanding shares total 25.08M. The firm has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.39, and a growth ratio of 1.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.36, with weekly volatility at 3.99% and ATR at 5.31. The LCII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.29 and a $122.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.62% on 06/25/20.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company LCI Industries as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.93 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LCI Industries (LCII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LCII, the company has in raw cash 98.0 million on their books with 41.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 769399000 million total, with 300037000 million as their total liabilities.

LCII were able to record 36.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 62.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 44.76 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LCI Industries (LCII)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, LCI Industries recorded a total of 659.67 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 501.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 158.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.08M with the revenue now reading 1.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LCII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LCII attractive?

In related news, Group President – N.A., SMITH RYAN RICHARD sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 118.24, for a total value of 508,432. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Fenech Ronald now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 638,600. Also, Director, GERO JAMES bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 64.58 per share, with a total market value of 645,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Fenech Ronald now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 829,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LCI Industries. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LCII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $108.50.