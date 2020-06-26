Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is trading at $5.79 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.24, with weekly volatility at 11.54% and ATR at 0.65. The IPWR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.08 and a $6.86 high. Intraday shares traded counted 16973.0, which was 81.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 92.46K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.22% on 06/25/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.57 before closing at $5.79. IPWR’s previous close was $5.72 while the outstanding shares total 2.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.22.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Ideal Power Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IPWR, the company has in raw cash 2.22 million on their books with 0.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2474000 million total, with 647000 million as their total liabilities.

IPWR were able to record -0.82 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.81 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ideal Power Inc. recorded a total of 0.93 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 26.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 15.05%.

Is the stock of IPWR attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, BELL LON E bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.89, for a total value of 6,012. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, BELL LON E now bought 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,680. Also, President and CEO, BELL LON E bought 754 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.89 per share, with a total market value of 1,425. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, BELL LON E now holds 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.