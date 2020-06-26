Analyst’s Sets Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) New Target at $13.50: EBSB is Now On A Buy List

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.76, and a growth ratio of 0.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.70, with weekly volatility at 4.79% and ATR at 0.70. The EBSB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.88 and a $20.86 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.60% on 06/25/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.59 before closing at $11.06. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 29.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 189.18K. EBSB’s previous close was $10.78 while the outstanding shares total 50.64M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Meridian Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $591.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EBSB were able to record 9.32 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 50.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 10.97 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Meridian Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 66.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.23%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 20.92 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 45.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.64M with the revenue now reading 0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EBSB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EBSB attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Meridian Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EBSB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.50.