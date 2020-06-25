Why To Keep Buying Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) while S&P500 loss -2.55%

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) previous close was $119.83 while the outstanding shares total 29.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.69, and a growth ratio of 1.67. POWI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.82% on 06/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $117.26 before closing at $118.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 29.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 229.27K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.35, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 4.32. The POWI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $72.39 and a $122.45 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Power Integrations Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 560442000 million total, with 54470000 million as their total liabilities.

POWI were able to record 14.79 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 26.39 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Power Integrations Inc. recorded a total of 109.66 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 53.18 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 56.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.60M with the revenue now reading 0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.47 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on POWI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of POWI attractive?

In related news, VP Marketing, Bailey Doug sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 118.89, for a total value of 118,890. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SHARP STEVEN now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,092,460. Also, VP of Product Development, Matthews David MH sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 112.59 per share, with a total market value of 303,668. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, George William now holds 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 537,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Power Integrations Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the POWI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $103.00.