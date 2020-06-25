The Thing That Hid Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s Strength

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.99% on 06/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.31 before closing at $24.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 45.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 283.78K. DKL’s previous close was $25.54 while the outstanding shares total 24.48M. The firm has a beta of 2.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.02, with weekly volatility at 7.35% and ATR at 1.81. The DKL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $33.69 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Delek Logistics Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $757.76 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

DKL were able to record 30.67 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.37 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.83 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of DKL attractive?

In related news, Director, D’Andrea Francis C. sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 20,404. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Sakazi Odely now bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,019. Also, Director, D’Andrea Francis C. sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 32.06 per share, with a total market value of 25,937. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Delek Logistics Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DKL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.33.