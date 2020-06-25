Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.00% on 06/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.08 before closing at $18.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 22.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 206.63K. CSV’s previous close was $18.67 while the outstanding shares total 17.81M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 87.49, and a growth ratio of 5.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.54, with weekly volatility at 3.17% and ATR at 0.93. The CSV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.54 and a $28.50 high.

Investors have identified the Personal Services company Carriage Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $325.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CSV, the company has in raw cash 11.92 million on their books with 9.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 54400000 million total, with 39474000 million as their total liabilities.

CSV were able to record 10.81 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Carriage Services Inc. (CSV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Carriage Services Inc. recorded a total of 77.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 54.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.81M with the revenue now reading -0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSV attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Brink Carl Benjamin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.01, for a total value of 20,010. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President, Loeffel Michael now bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,162. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Brink Carl Benjamin bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.33 per share, with a total market value of 2,750. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Brink Carl Benjamin now holds 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,911. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.80%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carriage Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CSV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.00.