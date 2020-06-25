Are U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) shares fell to a low of $5.77 before closing at $5.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 51.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 227.91K. USX’s previous close was $5.98 while the outstanding shares total 49.22M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.85, with weekly volatility at 4.49% and ATR at 0.33. The USX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.65 and a $6.52 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.01% on 06/24/20.

Investors have identified the Trucking company U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $292.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USX, the company has in raw cash 5.63 million on their books with 153.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 263644000 million total, with 313542000 million as their total liabilities.

USX were able to record -56.68 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 61000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 20.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. recorded a total of 432.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 432.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 436.24 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.22M with the revenue now reading -0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USX attractive?

In related news, Director, Beizer Jon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.95, for a total value of 29,676. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Information Officer, Pischke Robert D now bought 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,788. Also, Executive Chairman, FULLER MAX L bought 34,534 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.20 per share, with a total market value of 145,181. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Chairman, FULLER MAX L now holds 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 193,824. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.10%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.25.