Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)?

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.50, with weekly volatility at 5.26% and ATR at 0.31. The IMMR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.23 and a $8.66 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was -59.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 294.14K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.11% on 06/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.71 before closing at $5.76. IMMR’s previous close was $6.07 while the outstanding shares total 31.01M. The firm has a beta of 1.48.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Immersion Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $165.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 91091000 million total, with 11716000 million as their total liabilities.

IMMR were able to record -1.34 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -10.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Immersion Corporation recorded a total of 6.26 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -83.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 44000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.21 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.01M with the revenue now reading -0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IMMR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IMMR attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Haidamus Ramzi sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 45,894. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Akerman Aaron now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,230. Also, President and CEO, Haidamus Ramzi bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 13. The shares were price at an average price of 7.00 per share, with a total market value of 19,586. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GANIS SID now holds 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,211. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Immersion Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IMMR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.00.