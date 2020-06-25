Are ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Prospects Worsening?

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.77% on 06/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $61.815 before closing at $62.08. Intraday shares traded counted 77484.0, which was 41.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 133.44K. ICFI’s previous close was $65.19 while the outstanding shares total 18.84M. The firm has a beta of 0.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.55, and a growth ratio of 1.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.98, with weekly volatility at 3.89% and ATR at 2.95. The ICFI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.75 and a $95.24 high.

Investors have identified the Consulting Services company ICF International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ICFI, the company has in raw cash 58.66 million on their books with 43.33 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 478858000 million total, with 289883000 million as their total liabilities.

ICFI were able to record -19.94 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 52.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -15.23 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ICF International Inc. (ICFI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ICF International Inc. recorded a total of 358.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.72%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 230.62 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 127.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 18.84M with the revenue now reading 0.56 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.76 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ICFI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ICFI attractive?

In related news, Director, SCHULTE PETER M sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 69.58, for a total value of 599,987. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Mehl Randall now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,000. Also, Director, Mehl Randall bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were price at an average price of 58.50 per share, with a total market value of 116,999. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & President, Wasson John now holds 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 320,146. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ICF International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ICFI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.60.