Why To Keep Buying Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) while S&P500 gain 0.46%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) previous close was $3.89 while the outstanding shares total 56.78M. BBCP’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.51% on 06/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.77 before closing at $3.91. Intraday shares traded counted 58298.0, which was 70.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 199.01K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.00, with weekly volatility at 6.33% and ATR at 0.32. The BBCP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.82 and a $6.10 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $222.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 72269000 million total, with 98353000 million as their total liabilities.

BBCP were able to record 3.68 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 26.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 74.04 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 42.17 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 31.87 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 56.78M with the revenue now reading -1.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.05 cents a share).

Is the stock of BBCP attractive?

In related news, Director, Stevens Brent M sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.96, for a total value of 5,532. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Stevens Brent M now sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,178. Also, Director, Stevens Brent M sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were price at an average price of 4.01 per share, with a total market value of 119,233. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Stevens Brent M now holds 27,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,171. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BBCP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.44.