Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) shares fell to a low of $40.16 before closing at $40.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was -5.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 125.62K. SMP’s previous close was $40.52 while the outstanding shares total 22.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.09, and a growth ratio of 2.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.25, with weekly volatility at 3.07% and ATR at 1.59. The SMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.94 and a $55.85 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 06/23/20.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Standard Motor Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $910.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SMP, the company has in raw cash 13.27 million on their books with 4.59 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 584689000 million total, with 348207000 million as their total liabilities.

SMP were able to record -37.21 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -32.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Standard Motor Products Inc. recorded a total of 254.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.59% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.13%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 183.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 70.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 22.44M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SMP attractive?

In related news, Director Emeritus, SILLS PETER J sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.82, for a total value of 282,013. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, BURKS DALE now sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 166,560. Also, SVP Human Resources, Tesoro Thomas sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 48.30 per share, with a total market value of 14,973. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GETHIN JOHN P now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Standard Motor Products Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.00.