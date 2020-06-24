SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.46, with weekly volatility at 6.10% and ATR at 0.83. The SPNE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.02 and a $16.78 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 33.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 185.93K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.10% on 06/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.88 before closing at $10.97. SPNE’s previous close was $11.56 while the outstanding shares total 26.42M. The firm has a beta of 0.90.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company SeaSpine Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $275.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SPNE, the company has in raw cash 80.01 million on their books with 2.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 175859000 million total, with 29788000 million as their total liabilities.

SPNE were able to record -5.76 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 59.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.71 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation recorded a total of 36.11 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -21.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 13.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.42M with the revenue now reading -0.48 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SPNE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SPNE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, CARUSO RICHARD E sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.56, for a total value of 51,959. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Valentine Keith now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 222,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SPNE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.54.