Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) jump over 1.67% in a week: Is MRTN Giving A Buy Signal?

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares fell to a low of $24.66 before closing at $24.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 19.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 296.99K. MRTN’s previous close was $24.66 while the outstanding shares total 54.81M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.50, and a growth ratio of 2.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.84, with weekly volatility at 3.06% and ATR at 1.07. The MRTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.01 and a $26.59 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.30% on 06/23/20.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Marten Transport Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 159547000 million total, with 91126000 million as their total liabilities.

MRTN were able to record -2.57 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 43.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Marten Transport Ltd. recorded a total of 218.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 68.74 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 149.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.81M with the revenue now reading 0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MRTN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MRTN attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board and CEO, MARTEN RANDOLPH L sold 13,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.67, for a total value of 333,843. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HAGNESS LARRY B now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 246,875. Also, Exec. VP of Sales & Marketing, TURNER JOHN H sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 25.17 per share, with a total market value of 107,242. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, KOHL TIMOTHY M now holds 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,979. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.70%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marten Transport Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MRTN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.50.