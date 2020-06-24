LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) weekly volatility stands at 6.01%: What It Means

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares fell to a low of $5.54 before closing at $5.63. Intraday shares traded counted 96900.0, which was 36.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 152.76K. LIQT’s previous close was $5.76 while the outstanding shares total 20.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 375.33, and a growth ratio of 15.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.27, with weekly volatility at 6.01% and ATR at 0.41. The LIQT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.95 and a $10.28 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.26% on 06/23/20.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company LiqTech International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $111.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25625000 million total, with 9196000 million as their total liabilities.

LIQT were able to record -3.02 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.96 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, LiqTech International Inc. recorded a total of 10.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 27.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 39.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 20.56M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LIQT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LIQT attractive?

In related news, Director, Boswell Peyton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.59, for a total value of 57,375. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, VERNON MARK now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,200. Also, 10% Owner, AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.01 per share, with a total market value of 651,471. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Toftegaard Claus now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.76%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LiqTech International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LIQT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.