Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) previous close was $19.31 while the outstanding shares total 36.34M. The firm has a beta of 0.69, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.01, and a growth ratio of 1.57. HFWA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.28% on 06/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.79 before closing at $18.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 0.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 199.97K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.02, with weekly volatility at 4.74% and ATR at 1.13. The HFWA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.65 and a $30.05 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Heritage Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $659.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

HFWA were able to record 14.67 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -65.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 16.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Heritage Financial Corporation recorded a total of 53.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.54 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 48.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.34M with the revenue now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HFWA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HFWA attractive?

In related news, Director, MILLER GRAGG E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.38, for a total value of 15,380. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Deuel Jeffrey J now bought 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,002. Also, Director, CHARNESKI BRIAN bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.42 per share, with a total market value of 61,259. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LYON JEFFREY S now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,760. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heritage Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HFWA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.80.