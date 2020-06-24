Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.91, with weekly volatility at 3.38% and ATR at 0.65. The LAND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.61 and a $16.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 27.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 190.12K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.85% on 06/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.36 before closing at $15.43. LAND’s previous close was $15.30 while the outstanding shares total 21.26M. The firm has a beta of 0.77.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Gladstone Land Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $332.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

LAND were able to record -6.67 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 16.54 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Gladstone Land Corporation recorded a total of 15.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 48.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.08 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 7.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.26M with the revenue now reading 0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAND sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAND attractive?

In related news, Director, ENGLISH MICHELA A sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.84, for a total value of 4,173. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel and Secretary, LiCalsi Michael now bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,064. Also, CFO, Parrish Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 10.13 per share, with a total market value of 5,065. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ADELGREN PAUL W now holds 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gladstone Land Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAND stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.75.