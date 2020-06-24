Can Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Offer Investors Safety?

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares fell to a low of $11.965 before closing at $12.04. Intraday shares traded counted 38415.0, which was 61.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 99.01K. ACBI’s previous close was $12.35 while the outstanding shares total 21.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.53, and a growth ratio of 1.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.16, with weekly volatility at 5.19% and ATR at 0.76. The ACBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.89 and a $20.21 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.51% on 06/23/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $256.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ACBI were able to record 10.47 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -323.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 11.51 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. recorded a total of 26.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 20.98 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.69M with the revenue now reading 0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACBI attractive?

In related news, Director, Cooper Shantella E. bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.22, for a total value of 51,311. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Thomas Lizanne now bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,812. Also, Director, Hertz Douglas J. bought 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.61 per share, with a total market value of 87,969. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, DERISO WALTER M JR now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,125. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.69.