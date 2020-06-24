Are Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.85, and a growth ratio of 2.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.26, with weekly volatility at 3.13% and ATR at 3.55. The ITGR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.01 and a $99.95 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.82% on 06/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $74.42 before closing at $75.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 15.86% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 221.45K. ITGR’s previous close was $73.80 while the outstanding shares total 32.81M.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Integer Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ITGR, the company has in raw cash 37.26 million on their books with 37.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 460822000 million total, with 186129000 million as their total liabilities.

ITGR were able to record 17.47 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 23.72 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 32.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Integer Holdings Corporation recorded a total of 328.43 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.85%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ITGR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ITGR attractive?

In related news, EVP, Quality & Regulatory Affa, Flanagan Joseph F sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.18, for a total value of 452,135. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SUMMERS WILLIAM B JR now sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,771,421. Also, Director, SODERBERG PETER H sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 05. The shares were price at an average price of 77.00 per share, with a total market value of 135,982. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BAILEY PAMELA G now holds 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 571,481. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Integer Holdings Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ITGR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $100.00.