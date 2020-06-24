Are Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Prospects Worsening?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.33, with weekly volatility at 7.48% and ATR at 0.07. The HDSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.30 and a $1.22 high. Intraday shares traded counted 96849.0, which was 34.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 147.93K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.59% on 06/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.9737 before closing at $1.01. HDSN’s previous close was $0.98 while the outstanding shares total 42.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.23.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Hudson Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $43.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HDSN, the company has in raw cash 6.25 million on their books with 25.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 84224000 million total, with 58181000 million as their total liabilities.

HDSN were able to record -3.78 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.65 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Hudson Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 36.35 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 29.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 28.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 8.35 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.63M with the revenue now reading -0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HDSN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HDSN attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.12%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hudson Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HDSN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.15.