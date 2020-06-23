Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) previous close was $8.75 while the outstanding shares total 24.44M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.85, and a growth ratio of 6.95. FDUS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.37% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.52 before closing at $8.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 51.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 237.97K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.10, with weekly volatility at 4.49% and ATR at 0.52. The FDUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.45 and a $16.40 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Fidus Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $210.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Fidus Investment Corporation recorded a total of 19.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 17.42 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.44M with the revenue now reading -1.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FDUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FDUS attractive?

In related news, Director, HYMAN CHARLES D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.84, for a total value of 19,680. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, Sherard Shelby E now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,800. Also, See Remarks, ROSS EDWARD H bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.31 per share, with a total market value of 37,240. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Tune Edward X. now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,290. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.42%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fidus Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FDUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.50.