Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) moved up 61.74% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.57% on Monday. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 21.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 158.19K. VRTV’s previous close was $16.58 while the outstanding shares total 16.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.74, with weekly volatility at 5.85% and ATR at 1.58. The VRTV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.70 and a $24.66 high.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company Veritiv Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $253.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VRTV, the company has in raw cash 74.6 million on their books with 14.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1616900000 million total, with 723200000 million as their total liabilities.

VRTV were able to record 75.9 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 36.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 84.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Veritiv Corporation recorded a total of 1.71 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.36 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 347.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 16.16M with the revenue now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-1.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRTV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRTV attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, Laschinger Mary A bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.70, for a total value of 72,225. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, Laschinger Mary A now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,900. Also, SVP Print, Watkoske Daniel J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.50 per share, with a total market value of 42,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman and CEO, Laschinger Mary A now holds 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 129,297. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Veritiv Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VRTV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.