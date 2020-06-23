OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.29% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $43.8468 before closing at $45.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was -88.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 130.61K. KIDS’s previous close was $46.33 while the outstanding shares total 16.42M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.21, with weekly volatility at 4.91% and ATR at 2.48. The KIDS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.19 and a $51.48 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company OrthoPediatrics Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $812.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KIDS, the company has in raw cash 54.94 million on their books with 0.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 115121000 million total, with 13832000 million as their total liabilities.

KIDS were able to record -10.91 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -17.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.96 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, OrthoPediatrics Corp. recorded a total of 16.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.87%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KIDS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KIDS attractive?

In related news, Director, Berry Bernie B III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.75, for a total value of 46,750. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Schlotterback Terry D now sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 308,023. Also, Director, Berry Bernie B III sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 26. The shares were price at an average price of 47.50 per share, with a total market value of 59,993. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Burns Stephen F now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 232,880. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OrthoPediatrics Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KIDS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.17.