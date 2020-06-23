Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.53, with weekly volatility at 3.76% and ATR at 2.59. The NP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.44 and a $77.55 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was -55.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 135.95K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.72% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $48.827 before closing at $49.63. NP’s previous close was $49.99 while the outstanding shares total 16.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.04, and a growth ratio of 2.81.

Investors have identified the Paper & Paper Products company Neenah Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $843.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Neenah Inc. (NP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NP, the company has in raw cash 77.5 million on their books with 6.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 344000000 million total, with 111800000 million as their total liabilities.

NP were able to record 9.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 68.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Neenah Inc. (NP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Neenah Inc. recorded a total of 233.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.56%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 179.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 54.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 16.82M with the revenue now reading 0.97 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.92 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NP attractive?

In related news, SVP, CFO & Treasurer, DeSantis Paul F bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 49.92, for a total value of 299,520. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, O’Donnell John P now sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 544,700. Also, President and CEO, O’Donnell John P sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 68.01 per share, with a total market value of 1,035,724. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, O’Donnell John P now holds 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 739,014. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Neenah Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.67.