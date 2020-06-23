Is Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) Still Worth A Bite?

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares fell to a low of $10.28 before closing at $10.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -151.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 109.40K. REV’s previous close was $10.20 while the outstanding shares total 53.17M. The firm has a beta of 0.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.42, with weekly volatility at 5.69% and ATR at 0.84. The REV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.68 and a $27.46 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.08% on 06/22/20.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Revlon Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $563.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REV, the company has in raw cash 62.8 million on their books with 856.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1038900000 million total, with 1486400000 million as their total liabilities.

REV were able to record -79.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -25.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -77.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Revlon Inc. (REV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Revlon Inc. recorded a total of 453.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -22.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -54.39%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REV attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Revlon Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.00.