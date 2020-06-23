Is Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Still Worth A Bite?

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.63% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.96 before closing at $3.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was -11.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 318.62K. FLMN’s previous close was $3.07 while the outstanding shares total 45.97M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.22, with weekly volatility at 9.17% and ATR at 0.30. The FLMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.60 and a $8.82 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Falcon Minerals Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $262.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9131000 million total, with 1697000 million as their total liabilities.

FLMN were able to record 8.54 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 10.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Falcon Minerals Corporation recorded a total of 13.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -56.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.85 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 12.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 45.97M with the revenue now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLMN attractive?

In related news, Director, Frank Brian L bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.40, for a total value of 96,196. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hirshberg Al J. now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,000. Also, 10% Owner, HITE Hedge Asset Management LL sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.50 per share, with a total market value of 5,225,000. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, HITE Hedge Asset Management LL now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 650,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.00%.

5 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Falcon Minerals Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.84.