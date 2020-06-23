Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Loss -26.41% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.67, with weekly volatility at 4.75% and ATR at 0.64. The FMNB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.82 and a $16.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 58704.0, which was 37.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 93.56K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.84% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.60 before closing at $12.01. FMNB’s previous close was $11.91 while the outstanding shares total 28.54M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.35, and a growth ratio of 0.52.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Farmers National Banc Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $331.12 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FMNB were able to record 3.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Farmers National Banc Corp. recorded a total of 27.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.75%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.54M with the revenue now reading 0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FMNB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FMNB attractive?

In related news, Sr VP/Chief Retail/Marketing, Wallace Amber B bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.90, for a total value of 190. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Muransky Edward now bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,749. Also, Director, Moore Terry A bought 402 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.90 per share, with a total market value of 4,784. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Helmick Kevin J now holds 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Farmers National Banc Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FMNB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.00.