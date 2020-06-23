B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has a beta of 0.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 84.79, with weekly volatility at 9.60% and ATR at 0.21. The BOSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.02 and a $3.08 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.67% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.81 before closing at $3.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was -72.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 83.27K. BOSC’s previous close was $2.99 while the outstanding shares total 4.26M.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BOSC, the company has in raw cash 1.3 million on their books with 1.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16767000 million total, with 9373000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. recorded a total of 7.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.78 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.26M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of BOSC attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.20%.