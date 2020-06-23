Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)?

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) previous close was $7.12 while the outstanding shares total 14.38M. The firm has a beta of 0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.83. SPKE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.28% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.91 before closing at $7.10. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was -1.01% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 158.31K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.89, with weekly volatility at 4.53% and ATR at 0.51. The SPKE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.25 and a $11.63 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Spark Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $256.66 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 206915000 million total, with 137588000 million as their total liabilities.

SPKE were able to record 38.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 39.39 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Spark Energy Inc. recorded a total of 166.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -45.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 153.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 13.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 14.38M with the revenue now reading 0.70 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SPKE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SPKE attractive?

In related news, Interim CEO, Maxwell W Keith III bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.28, for a total value of 2,713. As the purchase deal closes, the Interim CEO, Maxwell W Keith III now bought 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,849. Also, Interim CEO, Maxwell W Keith III bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.53 per share, with a total market value of 66,680. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Maxwell W Keith III now holds 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,556. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.10%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Spark Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SPKE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.