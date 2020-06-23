Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT)?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 67.29, and a growth ratio of 5.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.83, with weekly volatility at 3.63% and ATR at 2.97. The AIT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.66 and a $70.62 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.76% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $58.89 before closing at $61.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 32.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 234.68K. AIT’s previous close was $60.11 while the outstanding shares total 38.68M.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AIT, the company has in raw cash 165.46 million on their books with 78.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1162519000 million total, with 447861000 million as their total liabilities.

AIT were able to record 153.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 57.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 169.62 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 830.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 594.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 236.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.68M with the revenue now reading -2.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIT attractive?

In related news, Director, Wallace Peter C sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 58.43, for a total value of 159,163. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Schrimsher Neil A now bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,802. Also, Director, THORNTON JERRY SUE sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 30. The shares were price at an average price of 53.45 per share, with a total market value of 856,818. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $69.60.