AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.66% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $59.595 before closing at $59.81. Intraday shares traded counted 51329.0, which was 59.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 126.27K. AMSF’s previous close was $60.82 while the outstanding shares total 19.27M. The firm has a beta of 0.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.74, and a growth ratio of 1.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.53, with weekly volatility at 3.46% and ATR at 2.45. The AMSF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.02 and a $80.65 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company AMERISAFE Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMSF were able to record 14.99 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 35.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 15.21 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AMERISAFE Inc. recorded a total of 79.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -20.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.13%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 65.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 13.24 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 19.27M with the revenue now reading 0.56 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMSF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMSF attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Frost G. Janelle sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.21, for a total value of 405,935. As the sale deal closes, the EVP – CAO, Shirley Kathryn Housh now sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,466. Also, EVP-CFO, Fuller Neal Andrew sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 26. The shares were price at an average price of 63.61 per share, with a total market value of 138,161. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP – Chief Risk Officer, Gagliano Vincent J. now holds 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,715. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AMERISAFE Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMSF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.67.