Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.94, with weekly volatility at 6.47% and ATR at 0.35. The ADES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.45 and a $15.34 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 23.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 234.47K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.70% on 06/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.58 before closing at $4.94. ADES’s previous close was $4.63 while the outstanding shares total 17.93M. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.67, and a growth ratio of 0.09.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $96.43 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADES, the company has in raw cash 12.19 million on their books with 24.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 42074000 million total, with 38976000 million as their total liabilities.

ADES were able to record 11.95 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.24 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. recorded a total of 12.26 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -57.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -30.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.49 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.93M with the revenue now reading -0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.62 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADES attractive?

In related news, Director, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought 104,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 31. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.39, for a total value of 1,085,434. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now bought 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 225,717. Also, Director, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought 23,843 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.84 per share, with a total market value of 258,525. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now holds 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 655,534. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.