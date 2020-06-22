Why To Keep Buying OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) while S&P500 loss -1.01%

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.31, with weekly volatility at 3.11% and ATR at 2.71. The OSIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $49.96 and a $117.21 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was -203.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 117.34K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.22% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $72.805 before closing at $74.04. OSIS’s previous close was $73.15 while the outstanding shares total 18.18M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.79, and a growth ratio of 1.02.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company OSI Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OSIS, the company has in raw cash 101.03 million on their books with 0.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 638370000 million total, with 375962000 million as their total liabilities.

OSIS were able to record 89.49 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 105.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, OSI Systems Inc. recorded a total of 292.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 183.78 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 109.11 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 18.18M with the revenue now reading 1.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OSIS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OSIS attractive?

In related news, Director, Ballhaus William Francis JR sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.68, for a total value of 58,380. As the sale deal closes, the Executve Vice President, MEHRA AJAY now sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,079,142. Also, Director, GOOD STEVEN C sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 06. The shares were price at an average price of 90.17 per share, with a total market value of 90,168. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, CHOPRA DEEPAK now holds 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,265,575. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OSI Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OSIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.00.