The Thing That Hid CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s Strength

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) previous close was $34.97 while the outstanding shares total 22.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 807.67, and a growth ratio of 23.14. CEVA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.69% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $34.66 before closing at $34.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was -28.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 146.18K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.65, with weekly volatility at 3.18% and ATR at 1.56. The CEVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.45 and a $37.95 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company CEVA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $769.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CEVA, the company has in raw cash 22.9 million on their books with 2.38 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 181199000 million total, with 27613000 million as their total liabilities.

CEVA were able to record 5.63 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 100000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 6.42 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CEVA Inc. (CEVA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CEVA Inc. recorded a total of 23.61 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 28.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 20.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 22.42M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CEVA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CEVA attractive?

In related news, EVP Worldwide Sales, OHANA ISSACHAR sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.00, for a total value of 92,916. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Boukaya Michael now sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 227,175. Also, Director, MANN BRUCE sold 32,408 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 20. The shares were price at an average price of 35.16 per share, with a total market value of 1,139,465. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LIMON ZVI now holds 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 957,317. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CEVA Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CEVA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.80.