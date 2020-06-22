The Thing That Hid Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s Strength

Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has a beta of 0.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.82, with weekly volatility at 3.78% and ATR at 1.83. The AGX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.91 and a $47.73 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.73% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $41.35 before closing at $42.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 5.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 178.69K. AGX’s previous close was $42.42 while the outstanding shares total 15.64M.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Argan Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $664.07 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Argan Inc. (AGX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 455736000 million total, with 173106000 million as their total liabilities.

AGX were able to record 39.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 95.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 40.19 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Argan Inc. (AGX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Argan Inc. recorded a total of 60.15 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -13.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 56.14 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.01 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 15.64M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGX attractive?

In related news, Director, Getsinger Peter W bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 35.10, for a total value of 35,100. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP & CFO, Watson David Hibbert now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,790. Also, Director, QUINN JAMES W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 35.92 per share, with a total market value of 179,600. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice President, Deily Richard H now holds 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,438. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.