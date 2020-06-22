Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) previous close was $2.24 while the outstanding shares total 43.60M. The firm has a beta of 2.58. KODK’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.36% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.265 before closing at $2.36. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 35.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 298.94K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.80, with weekly volatility at 6.14% and ATR at 0.22. The KODK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.50 and a $4.78 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Eastman Kodak Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $98.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KODK, the company has in raw cash 217.0 million on their books with 13.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 669000000 million total, with 340000000 million as their total liabilities.

KODK were able to record -45.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -49.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -41.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Eastman Kodak Company recorded a total of 267.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -23.22%.

Is the stock of KODK attractive?

In related news, Director, Katz Philippe D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.48, for a total value of 12,400. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO and Senior Vice President, Bullwinkle David E now bought 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,582. Also, 10% Owner, MARX MOSES bought 53,729 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.55 per share, with a total market value of 83,280. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Chairman, CONTINENZA JAMES V now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 32.20%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eastman Kodak Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KODK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.00.