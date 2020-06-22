Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) previous close was $2.39 while the outstanding shares total 58.85M. The firm has a beta of 1.16. FRBK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.35% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.30 before closing at $2.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was -25.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 197.48K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.33, with weekly volatility at 7.40% and ATR at 0.20. The FRBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.80 and a $5.07 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Republic First Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $140.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FRBK were able to record -1.59 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -111.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.22 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Republic First Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 27.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.43%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 6.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 20.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.85M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FRBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FRBK attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Cavallaro Frank A. bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.00, for a total value of 13,723. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HILL VERNON W II now bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,000. Also, Director, HILL VERNON W II bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.00 per share, with a total market value of 252,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Republic First Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FRBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.25.