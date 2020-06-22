Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.64, with weekly volatility at 7.20% and ATR at 0.27. The PMBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.95 and a $8.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was -126.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 69.28K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.28% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.48 before closing at $3.55. PMBC’s previous close was $3.56 while the outstanding shares total 23.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.86.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $78.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

PMBC were able to record 2.13 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 171.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp recorded a total of 14.77 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 23.48M with the revenue now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PMBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PMBC attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Dinsmore Bradford R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 36,458. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Garcia Philipp now bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,052. Also, EVP, Garcia Philipp bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.40 per share, with a total market value of 13,348. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Sinclair Maxwell now holds 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,484. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PMBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.50.