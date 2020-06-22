GNE Stock: Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Is Still Worth a Bite

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.14% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.09 before closing at $7.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.22 million, which was -47.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 150.98K. GNE’s previous close was $7.16 while the outstanding shares total 26.11M. The firm has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 85.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.05, with weekly volatility at 4.16% and ATR at 0.30. The GNE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.60 and a $11.98 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Genie Energy Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $188.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GNE, the company has in raw cash 35.9 million on their books with 3.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 120823000 million total, with 69729000 million as their total liabilities.

GNE were able to record -2.72 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.17 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Genie Energy Ltd. recorded a total of 104.05 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 21.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 94.84 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 9.21 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.11M with the revenue now reading 0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNE attractive?

In related news, CFO, GOLDIN AVI sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.10, for a total value of 38,685. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ROSENTHAL ALAN B now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,000. Also, Director, COURTER JAMES A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 08. The shares were price at an average price of 7.02 per share, with a total market value of 210,723. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, COURTER JAMES A now holds 26,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 186,412. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.