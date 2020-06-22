Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) moved down -1.89% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.86, with weekly volatility at 8.61% and ATR at 0.23. The CLMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.82 and a $5.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 61995.0, which was 80.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 311.27K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.45% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.69 before closing at $2.71. CLMT’s previous close was $2.75 while the outstanding shares total 78.40M. The firm has a beta of 3.20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $214.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLMT, the company has in raw cash 103.7 million on their books with 51.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 544400000 million total, with 437700000 million as their total liabilities.

CLMT were able to record -34.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 84.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -19.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. recorded a total of 692.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -22.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 638.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 54.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 78.40M with the revenue now reading -0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLMT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLMT attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Jennings H. Keith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.80, for a total value of 3,595. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Jennings H. Keith now bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,230. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Jennings H. Keith bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.93 per share, with a total market value of 23,100. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Jennings H. Keith now holds 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.67.