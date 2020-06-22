Are Power REIT (AMEX:PW) Prospects Worsening?

Power REIT (AMEX:PW) previous close was $25.71 while the outstanding shares total 1.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 67.25. PW’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.08% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.99 before closing at $25.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was -124.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 64.84K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.18, with weekly volatility at 17.10% and ATR at 3.00. The PW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.71 and a $33.00 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Power REIT as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $49.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Power REIT (PW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

PW were able to record -2.1 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.23 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Power REIT (PW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Power REIT recorded a total of 0.79 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 37.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 20.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.24 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.90M with the revenue now reading 0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of PW attractive?

In related news, CEO, Secretary, Treasurer, Lesser David H bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.25, for a total value of 7,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.60%.