Analyst’s Sets Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) New Target at $17.67: SI is Now On A Buy List

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.06, with weekly volatility at 4.35% and ATR at 0.77. The SI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.60 and a $16.95 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.74% on 06/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.605 before closing at $14.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was -18.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 115.35K. SI’s previous close was $14.80 while the outstanding shares total 18.67M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Silvergate Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $276.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SI were able to record -65.57 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 32.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -65.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.58 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 18.67M with the revenue now reading 0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SI attractive?

In related news, Director, Reed Scott A. bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.80, for a total value of 30,360. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Campbell Robert Charles now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,156. Also, Director, Campbell Robert Charles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.85 per share, with a total market value of 74,254. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Campbell Robert Charles now holds 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 217,895. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Silvergate Capital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.67.