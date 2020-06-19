TriMas Corporation (TRS) move down -0.40% this morning: TRS Price downtrend Looks Real

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.31, and a growth ratio of 1.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.58, with weekly volatility at 4.25% and ATR at 1.14. The TRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.05 and a $33.07 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.40% on 06/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.32 before closing at $22.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was -9.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 243.95K. TRS’s previous close was $22.69 while the outstanding shares total 44.20M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company TriMas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $969.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TriMas Corporation (TRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TRS, the company has in raw cash 206.11 million on their books with 5.38 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 485340000 million total, with 104500000 million as their total liabilities.

TRS were able to record -84.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 33.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for TriMas Corporation (TRS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, TriMas Corporation recorded a total of 182.79 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.15% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 59.54%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRS attractive?

In related news, Director, Boehne Holly M bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.31, for a total value of 49,858. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Tredwell Daniel P now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,300. Also, Senior Vice Pres & Gen Counsel, Sherbin Joshua A sold 11,821 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.48 per share, with a total market value of 313,020. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Accounting Officer, Swart Paul now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 77,993. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TriMas Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.