The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares fell to a low of $533.82 before closing at $533.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 34.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 152.59K. SAM’s previous close was $536.78 while the outstanding shares total 12.07M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 69.23, and a growth ratio of 2.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.53, with weekly volatility at 5.10% and ATR at 22.66. The SAM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $290.02 and a $587.84 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.54% on 06/18/20.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Brewers company The Boston Beer Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 336003000 million total, with 186784000 million as their total liabilities.

SAM were able to record -8.47 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 92.83 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Boston Beer Company Inc. recorded a total of 330.56 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 182.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 147.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 12.07M with the revenue now reading 1.50 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.75 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAM attractive?

In related news, Chairman, KOCH C JAMES sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 560.21, for a total value of 384,864. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Fisher Cynthia A now sold 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 384,864. Also, Director, Fisher Cynthia A sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were price at an average price of 545.89 per share, with a total market value of 1,533,959. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, KOCH C JAMES now holds 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,539,045. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.50%.

6 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Boston Beer Company Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $492.67.