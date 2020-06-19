Here’s Why Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) Rallying 1.42% to $3.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.33, with weekly volatility at 7.21% and ATR at 0.34. The GECC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.19 and a $8.72 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.39% on 06/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.24 before closing at $4.42. Intraday shares traded counted 82555.0, which was 26.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 112.61K. GECC’s previous close was $4.12 while the outstanding shares total 10.06M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Great Elm Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Great Elm Capital Corporation recorded a total of 6.43 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -9.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.78 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.65 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 10.06M with the revenue now reading -3.33 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GECC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GECC attractive?

In related news, Chief Compliance Officer, Kleinman Adam M bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.90, for a total value of 59,250. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, Davis Keri now bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,764. Also, Director, Speller Michael C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.80 per share, with a total market value of 39,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.20%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Great Elm Capital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GECC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.94.