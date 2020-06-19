Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is down -3.64% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) previous close was $11.50 while the outstanding shares total 7.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.44. FLXS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.43% on 06/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.25 before closing at $11.45. Intraday shares traded counted 86111.0, which was -35.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 63.58K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.20, with weekly volatility at 8.37% and ATR at 0.86. The FLXS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.81 and a $21.31 high.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company Flexsteel Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $82.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLXS, the company has in raw cash 62.54 million on their books with 19.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 186981000 million total, with 64406000 million as their total liabilities.

FLXS were able to record 10.63 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 40.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.89 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Flexsteel Industries Inc. recorded a total of 98.82 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 84.97 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 13.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 7.97M with the revenue now reading -0.66 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLXS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLXS attractive?

In related news, CFO & COO, Schmidt Derek P bought 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.20, for a total value of 49,996. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO & COO, Schmidt Derek P now bought 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 230,673. Also, CFO & COO, Schmidt Derek P bought 13,004 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.86 per share, with a total market value of 154,227. Following this completion of disposal, the CFO & COO, Schmidt Derek P now holds 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,445. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.