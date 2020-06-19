Can Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Offer Investors Safety?

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has a beta of 1.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.23, with weekly volatility at 4.80% and ATR at 0.47. The ASUR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.30 and a $10.25 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.06% on 06/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.56 before closing at $6.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 20.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 169.42K. ASUR’s previous close was $6.58 while the outstanding shares total 15.73M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Asure Software Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $104.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 149514000 million total, with 135031000 million as their total liabilities.

ASUR were able to record -3.64 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -8.05 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Asure Software Inc. recorded a total of 18.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 82.37%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASUR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASUR attractive?

In related news, Director, GILL DANIEL M sold 1,026,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.40, for a total value of 6,568,525. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Drew William Carl now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,750. Also, Chief Financial Officer, BRANNON KELYN sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were price at an average price of 6.86 per share, with a total market value of 11,180. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Red Oak Partners, LLC now holds 18,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 138,587. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.40%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Asure Software Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASUR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.18.