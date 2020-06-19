Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.13% on 06/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $76.62 before closing at $78.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 59.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 298.13K. ABG’s previous close was $77.93 while the outstanding shares total 19.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.21, and a growth ratio of 0.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.36, with weekly volatility at 5.64% and ATR at 4.58. The ABG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.36 and a $123.44 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Asbury Automotive Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ABG, the company has in raw cash 388.6 million on their books with 64.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1753200000 million total, with 1181900000 million as their total liabilities.

ABG were able to record 116.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 385.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 127.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. recorded a total of 1.61 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -17.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.33 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 272.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 19.10M with the revenue now reading 1.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABG attractive?

In related news, SVP & CHRO, Milstein Jed sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 77.31, for a total value of 177,813. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Controller & CAO, Stax William Frederick now sold 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,396. Also, President & CEO, Hult David W sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 66.06 per share, with a total market value of 668,081. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Hult David W now holds 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 317,948. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Asbury Automotive Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $79.00.