Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)?

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has a beta of 0.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 356.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.07, with weekly volatility at 4.85% and ATR at 0.31. The FPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.05 and a $7.50 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.59% on 06/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.61 before closing at $6.77. Intraday shares traded counted 87862.0, which was 48.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 171.32K. FPI’s previous close was $6.81 while the outstanding shares total 29.55M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Farmland Partners Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $192.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FPI were able to record 11.72 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.43 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.87 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Farmland Partners Inc. recorded a total of 11.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -87.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 6.36 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.29 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.55M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FPI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Pittman Paul A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.46, for a total value of 12,920. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Pittman Paul A now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,390. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Pittman Paul A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.88 per share, with a total market value of 6,880. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Pittman Paul A now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,980. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.20%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Farmland Partners Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.00.