Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) previous close was $55.58 while the outstanding shares total 24.29M. The firm has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.59, and a growth ratio of 1.36. MGRC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.34% on 06/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $53.915 before closing at $54.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 3.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 141.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.49, with weekly volatility at 5.32% and ATR at 2.49. The MGRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.32 and a $83.95 high.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company McGrath RentCorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 126176000 million total, with 457456000 million as their total liabilities.

MGRC were able to record 7.11 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 45.68 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, McGrath RentCorp recorded a total of 129.45 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -13.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 67.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 61.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.29M with the revenue now reading 0.83 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MGRC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MGRC attractive?

In related news, VP and Division Manager, Skenesky John P sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.93, for a total value of 117,637. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ZECH RONALD H now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 308,320. Also, Executive VP and CFO, PRATT KEITH E sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 07. The shares were price at an average price of 75.25 per share, with a total market value of 165,023. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Controller, PAO, Whitney David M now holds 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,693. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on McGrath RentCorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MGRC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.50.